Transport Québec re-asphalting parts of A-25, A-440 starting June 28 until October

Transport Québec has announced the start of re-paving operations on parts of Autoroutes 440 and 25 in the eastern half of Laval beginning on June 28 and running through this summer until the beginning of October.

According to the provincial roads and highways ministry, the work on the A-440 (which merges with the A-25 around Marcel Villeneuve Ave.) will be taking place between Pie-IX Blvd. and des Mille-Îles Blvd.

The work will be taking place mostly at night and it will be carried out a section at a time to minimize inconveniences.

How the work will be carried out:

Autoroute 440, from Pie-IX Blvd. to rang du Bas-Saint-François

Partial closing of two or three lanes headed east;

Partial closing of two or three lanes headed west;

Complete closing of access ramps leading towards autoroute, headed east and west;

Autoroute 25, from Autoroute 440 to des Mille-Îles Blvd.

Partial closing of two or three lanes headed north and south;