Thunder storms plunge nearly 560 Hydro customers in Laval into darkness

Severe thunder storms that rolled through the Montreal region Sunday evening damaged power distribution systems and plunged at least 558 Hydro Quebec clients in Laval into darkness.

There were also local reports of flooding from rains generated as a side effect from tropical storm Isaias which has been sitting off the coast of Florida and is expected to make its way up the eastern U.S. seaboard to cause disturbances in Canada’s maritime provinces.

In addition to the thunder and lightning, Environment Canada issued an advisory for the Montreal region saying that the severe weather could also be capable of producing strong wind gusts and even tornadoes.

The forecast is for the rain to continue until Monday afternoon, after which it is expected to begin once more on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunny weather isn’t expected to return until at least Thursday.