Three arrested following gunshots at condo tower

Investigators with the Laval Police Department have opened an inquiry into a firearms incident in a high-rise condo building in Quartier Saint-Martin near Daniel Johnson Blvd. in Chomedey last week that left some people shaken.

Around 11:15 pm on Oct. 14, gunshots were heard by residents of the building, which is located a short distance to the west of the Centropolis mall. Several calls to 9-1-1 were subsequently made.

Upon their arrival, LPD officers were able to locate the condo unit where the shots were believed to have come from, although it was found to be empty. They later arrested three suspects.

The three suspects are males, all 21 years of age, of which two were already known to the LPD for previous crime-related activities. The two who were arrested were charged with unlicensed possession of firearms.

After being interrogated by the investigators, all the suspects were released, two with conditions to make court appearances, a third without conditions to be followed.

The LPD continues to investigate the incident and had not released any additiona information by earlier this week.

Laval man killed after getting out of a vehicle on A-15

A 20-year-old man died early last Sunday morning when he was struck by a car moments after stepping out of his vehicle on the side of Autoroute 15 in Laval.

The Laval Police Department said the man had gotten out of the vehicle to relieve himself on the side of the highway near the edge of a ramp on the A-15 around 4:50 a.m.

According to LPD community relations officer Stéphanie Beshara, the victim got out on the traffic side of the car, instead of on the passenger side which is safer.

At this point he was struck by an oncoming vehicle. After the arrival of police and ambulance personnel, he was was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the parked vehicle, who was said to be a friend of the victim, was taken to hospital to be treated for nervous shock.

Although officers from the LPD interviewed the driver of the other vehicle, no charges were expected and alcohol or excessive speed were ruled out as factors in the accident.

According to Beshara, what ended up as a tragic road accident had started out as a joke between the victim and the driver of the vehicle he was riding in. She said the victim had gone out towards the centre of the roadway, joking about being hit, when that is exactly what happened.

The oncoming vehicle that hit him tried at the last moment to swerve out of the way, but ended up crashing into a concrete barrier a few metres further instead. Two women in their 20s in that vehicle were not injured.

Road safety experts recommend that when it is absolutely necessary to stop a vehicle on the side of an autoroute or high-speed highway, one should try as much as possible to drive the vehicle off the roadway as much as possible, past the shoulder and onto an unpaved and grassed-over area when one is available.

A woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband in Laval

A 30-year-old man allegedly tried to kill his wife by stabbing her in the neck, in a residence in the Sainte-Rose neighbourhood of Laval.

The events occurred last Friday October 15 around 1:20 p.m., on Laguerrier Street, not far from the intersection of Sainte-Rose Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the 31-year-old woman with a serious stab wound to the neck. She was taken to hospital for serious injuries that would not be life-threatening.

As for her husband, he was arrested at the scene, but also had to be taken to the hospital after inflicting injuries on himself. The arrested suspect could face a charge of attempted murder.