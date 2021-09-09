Three arrested after attempted murder in Chomedey

The LPD reports that three suspects were arrested on Sept. 1 in connection with what the force described as an attempted murder in Chomedey a few days earlier.

The arrests followed a shooting incident around 2:45 am on Sept. 1 in front of a recently-opened bar/restaurant, located in a commercial mall at the intersection of Curé-Labelle and Samson boulevards.

One of the persons shot was located following a 911 call and was taken to a hospital, while another showed up at a different hospital later. The two and a third suspect were arraigned at the Laval courthouse to face various charges.

Stevenson Shoute, 20, appeared on charges of recklessly firing a gun to injure a person, aggravated assault and the possession of an illegal firearm.

He was being detained and was due to return to court this week. A news report last week maintained that Shoute was struck four times by bullets, including three in the back, as he was leaving the bar/restaurant. The same report said that up to 15 shots were fired during the exchange of bullets.

Charles Turnier Lafleur, 29, appeared on charges of attempted murder, recklessly firing a gun to injure a person and assault. He was also being detained and was set to appear in court again last week.

Rebecca Dugas Germain, 25, was arraigned on charges of being an accomplice to an attempted murder, firing a gun and aggravated assault. She was released but had to meet several conditions, according to the LPD. None of the suspects has a criminal record.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911. The police file is LVL 210901-004. Anonymous calls can also be made to the LPD’s Info-Line at 450-662-4636.

Suspect arrested after crashing stolen SUV

A 19-year-old male who stole an SUV was taken into custody by the Laval Police on Sept. 3 following a vehicle chase which ended with the stolen car crashing and bursting into flames.

The vehicle, a Honda CRV, was stolen by the suspect in Sainte-Dorothée and was later spotted by the LPD around 3 am as it made its away eastward along Autoroute 440 near Autoroute 13.

The suspect continued evading the police at high speed along Montée Masson, striking a street lamp post at one point, until finally losing control and smashing into a convenience store and gas station.

The suspect then fled on foot, while the vehicle caught fire, causing damage to the building. The LPD set up a security perimeter and called in the canine squad to track the suspect, who was finally found hiding in nearby woods.

Motorcyclist, 68, dies after crash on Le Corbusier

A 68-year-old man riding a motorcycle died of injuries following a collision with a car in central Laval on the afternoon of Aug. 31.

The crash happened around 4:20 pm on Le Corbusier Blvd. The driver of the car was heading south. While trying to make a turn onto Saint-Elzéar Blvd. West, he struck the motorcyclist who was headed north on Le Corbusier.

While initially sustaining critical injuries, the motorcyclist died later in hospital.

Truck falls off A-15/Saint-Martin overpass

A truck that was motoring along Autoroute 15 during the night of Sept. 4 accidentally drove off the road, smashed through a concrete wall and fell to the pavement below onto Saint-Martin Blvd.

Around 3:40 am, the driver, 32, who is thought to have fallen asleep at the wheel, careened off the highway, then downward onto Saint-Martin.

He is said to have suffered only minor injuries.

Transport Québec sent a team to investigate as the incident involved a truck and took place on a provincial highway.