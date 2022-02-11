Third suspect arrested in Fabreville home invasion

The Laval Police Department says it has arrested a third suspect believed to have been involved in a recent home invasion and kidnapping on Clémence St. in Fabreville.

Around 8:12 pm on Jan. 17, the police received a call through 9-1-1 about the home invasion and an altercation that broke out at the same time. After a gunshot was fired, a 26-year-old female resident of the home was kidnapped and taken aboard a waiting vehicle which fled the scene.

Twenty minutes later, the vehicle, with the woman and the suspects aboard, was located just north of Laval by the LPD with assistance from local police. Two suspects were arrested at that time, while the whereabouts of a third remained unknown.

Christopher Cajuste Chima was arrested by Ottawa Police and was returned to Laval after allegedly taking part in a home invasion and kidnapping in Fabreville on Jan. 17.

On Jan. 27, the third and final suspect, Christopher Cajuste Chima, age 27, was arrested in Ottawa for alleged kidnapping, illegal confinement, illegal firearms possession and breaking and entering. He was arraigned at the Palais de justice in Laval on Jan. 31 and was due back in court on Feb. 4 for additional court proceedings.

According to information released by the LPD, Christopher Cajuste Chima is a resident of Ottawa. While carrying out the arrest, the Ottawa Police seized a loaded firearm, an ammunition clip with a 30-round capacity, ammunition, three bulletproof vests, cocaine and other evidence.

Anyone who believes they may have information potentially useful to the LPD for this investigation can call their confidential Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636), or 9-1-1. The file number is LVL 220117-080.

Laval man arrested by Smiths Falls Police for alleged identity theft

A 58-year-old male resident of Laval was arrested on Tuesday Jan. 25 by police in Smiths Falls, Ont. after trying to buy a vehicle worth more than $100,000 at a car dealership while using identity documents which were not his own.

The Smiths Falls Police Service charged Ghislain Galipeau with fraud and identity theft.

They were alerted by staff at the car dealership after Galipeau had completed on online financing application on Monday Jan. 24, which he had filled in with information from the allegedly fraudulent I.D. documents.

Upon returning the following day, he was arrested by the police.

The charges against him include:

Being in possession of two fraudulent identity documents;

Identity fraud;

Identity theft;

Fraud over $5,000;

And obstructing a peace officer.

LPD thanked by RCMP in B.C. for arresting fugitive

RCMP officials in Burnaby B.C. recently thanked the Laval Police (Service du police de Laval) for the assistance they provided when arresting a suspect wanted in Burnaby in conjunction with a serious road accident causing bodily harm in which the driver left the scene.

Following his arrest in Laval, the suspect, 33-year-old Moussa Daoui, who was wanted following the rollover crash that seriously injured a female passenger, was transported back to B.C. on Jan. 27 to face charges.

On June 5, 2020 at 1 a.m., Burnaby RCMP responded to a report that a Dodge Durango had rolled over in Burnaby. It is alleged that Daoui left the scene, leaving the female passenger with severe injuries.

Burnaby RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) took over the investigation and several charges were approved in May 2021, although the suspect had left B.C. by then. As a result, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Daoui’s arrest.

Moussa Daoui now faces the following charges in B.C.:

Failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm;

Two counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm;

Criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

“Despite the suspect leaving the province while under investigation for this crash, our investigators never gave up on ensuring he would face these charges in a B.C. courtroom,” said Cpl. John Hargreaves with Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT). “We are also grateful to our partners at Laval Police (Service du police de Laval) for their assistance in this file,” he added.