Theft Suspect to Identify

The Laval Police Service is seeking the public’s cooperation in identifying a suspect who has committed several theft of donation boxes for the benefit of the Royal Canadian Legion fundraising campaign at various Tim Hortons restaurants in Laval.

On October 25, 2019, five thefts were reported at three different Tim Hortons restaurants. The suspect shows up on the spot, places an order, then discreetly seizes the donation box, for a value of up to $ 2,000.

Description of the suspect:

Caucasian male, about 25-30 years old;

Dark short hair, with slight baldness;

Wore a dark coat with a pale logo on the left, black and beige gloves and a pair of sunglasses on his head.

