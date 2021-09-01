Teenage male shot in yet another gun incident

A 20-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries last Sunday evening in Chomedey during a firearms incident that is now under investigation by the Laval Police.

Gun shots were heard around 9 pm on 63rd Ave. However, when summoned to the scene, officers with the LPD were unable to find the victim.

A short time later, while passing the corner of Daniel Johnson and Cartier boulevards, they spotted him in a vehicle, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The teenager, apparently known to the police, was driven to hospital where medical staff determined the injuries were not life-threatening.

Back on the shooting scene, a security perimeter was set up, as the police searched for evidence and clues regarding the circumstances of the shooting incident.

Laval man faces charges after fleeing in stolen car

A male resident of Laval was injured the night of Aug. 26 following a high-speed police chase that started in Terrebonne north-east of Laval and ended in a crash on Highway 40 in east end Montreal.

The chase began on Montée des Pionniers in Terrebonne around 7:30 p.m. that evening, after police noticed a car had been reported stolen in Quebec City two days earlier.

The police pursued the vehicle after the driver refused to stop, speeding away on local streets, then onto the island of Montreal and highway 40 near exit 89.

The suspect vehicle’s airbag deployed when the car hit a construction cone, a median and then a lamp standard. According to a police account of the incident, the vehicle spun around several times before coming to a stop.

The injured driver was taken to hospital under police escort with some minor neck and back injuries. According to a spokesman for the Terrebonne Police, the driver is probably facing charges for dangerous driving and possibly also car theft.

Laval man nailed in Windsor ON for possession of stolen vehicle

A male Laval resident allegedly caught inside a vehicle stolen in Manitoba was arrested in Windsor, Ontario last week.

Police officers with the Windsor Police Service were on patrol on at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24 when they spotted a white Hyundai Elantra parked in the area.

They soon discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Laval resident, identified as Jean-Francois D’asti Brideau, 26, of Laval, was found inside the vehicle.

The Windsor Police reported that he was arrested without incident and is now charged with possession of property obtained by crime with a value more than $5,000.