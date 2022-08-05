Teen in serious condition following collision during police chase in Chomedey

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in serious condition early Friday morning after the motorbike he was riding was struck by a vehicle fleeing police on Saint-Martin Blvd. West near the corner of du Couvent St.

Around 10 minutes after midnight, officers with the Laval Police were trying to intercept a speeding vehicle proceeding eastward on Saint-Martin that had refused to stop when ordered.

Following the collision, the 18-year-old driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), a provincial agency that investigates serious incidents involving police, has been assigned to look into the circumstances, and the Sûreté du Québec is providing assistance.