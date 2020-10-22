Table régionale de concertation des aînés marked International Day of Older Persons

Most events had to be held ‘virtually,’ because of resurgence of COVID-19

Despite certain limitations caused by mandatory safety measures against the spread of COVID-19, the Table régionale de concertation des aînés managed to observe International Day of Older Persons on Oct. 1 all the same.

TRCAL’s services continue

According to TRCAL executive-director Carole St-Denis, most of this year’s planned activities were done “virtually” through web conferences or presentations, while others had to be cancelled at the last minute. This happened on Oct. 1 after the Laval region was declared a “red” zone to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“During this difficult period, it is important for our seniors to know that many services are available to them and they can have access to a great deal of information by telephone, e-mail or videoconferencing,” St-Denis said.

A useful website

“One needs only think of meals-on-wheels that serve the entire territory of Laval, or the friendship calls, or the free assistance service for filing complaints (CAAP),” she continued, noting that a list of member organizations with descriptions of their services and contact coordinates can be found on the TRCAL website.

According to St-Denis, the Table régionale de concertation des aînés’s Facebook page also provides regularly updated information on all the conferences, workshops and activities TRCAL offers.

No need to be alone

“Our hope is that our seniors don’t have to live in isolation as they did last spring,” she said, referring to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It is necessary to stay active as much as possible, while people in general should be keeping in contact with our seniors.

“We need to take a second look at how we take care of our seniors while always being present for them,” she said. “This means making a few changes in what they do, but without stopping. It just means developing, based on interests, and new ways for keeping physically and intellectually active.”