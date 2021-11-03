SWLSB excels with its graduation and qualification rate results

With the latest graduation and qualification rates published by the Ministry of Education (MEQ) on Oct, 29, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board (SWLSB) says it surpassed an ambitious goal set by the MEQ with flying colours.

This SWLSB says its 88.1 per cent result exceeds the objective that had been set for 2022.

“Thanks to the hard work accomplished by our employees, families and partners, SWLSB ranks among the best school boards/school service centres in the province,” the board said in a statement, adding that the new results place the SWLSB 9.5 per cent above the provincial public-school average.

“This accomplishment could not have been achieved without our amazing teachers and dedicated staff who work tirelessly, day in and day out to offer quality services to our students,” said the board’s chairman, Paolo Galati.

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board says it has reason to celebrate with the latest provincial performance ratings and results.

“Over the past years, we have been focused on our Commitment-to-Success plan, which is our roadmap to success. Our efforts have paid off,” said Galati.

The SWLSB said all SWLSB stakeholders played a key role in the collective success, by helping to prepare and implement the board’s “Commitment-to-Success Plan,” which was the result of an extensive public consultation.

“We are absolutely excited about this result which is a true testament to the importance of teamwork,” added Galati. “When we work together, there is no limit to what we can accomplish. ENGAGE-BUILD-ACHIEVE certainly takes on its full meaning with this impressive outcome.”

Comparative results: 2021 Report* 2020 Report* 2019 Report* Provincial (public and private) 81.8% 81.7% 80.9% Public schools 78.6% 78.6% 77.7% SWLSB 88.1% 87.7% 84.5% SWLSB Target 2022 88%

* Results based on a seven-year cohort