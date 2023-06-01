SWLSB students recognized at Laurier Gala/Star Fest

‘Their performances mesmerized the audience’

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board (SWLSB) says the Laurier Gala/Star Fest, held on Thursday May 25 at the Château Royal in Laval, was a “resounding success,” showcasing the achievements of 205 students from across the school board in the categories of arts, academics, community involvement, school perseverance and sports.

Memorable performances

The evening’s entertainment was provided by 23 talented students who auditioned to be part of the 2023 Star Fest. “Their performances mesmerized the audience, creating an electrifying atmosphere of celebration and admiration,” the board said in a statement.

The Laurier Gala/Star Fest was hosted by two SWLSB principals and Virgin Radio’s charismatic morning host, Cousin Vinny.

CDC Vimont student Angela Amarualik, recipient of the annual event’s prestigious 2023 Indigenous Artist of the Year award, kicked off the Gala/Star Fest and set the tone for the evening.

$2,500 in bursaries

The event was made possible through the financial contributions of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier Foundation and Caisse Desjardins Thérèse-de-Blainville, which allowed the SWLSB to give students $2,500 of bursaries during the gala.

“Their unwavering commitment is truly commendable, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude for their invaluable partnership,” the board stated.

During the gala, Paolo Galati, chairperson of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board, took a moment to express his sincere appreciation to the parents for their invaluable role as partners in their children’s education.

Congrats and thanks

He acknowledged their collaboration with school teams, emphasizing that the teams play a vital role in ensuring the success and well-being of their children.

“Your involvement has proven to provide more opportunities for success,” said Galati. “Thank you for being so dedicated and supportive. Parents, on behalf of the Council of Commissioners, we cannot thank you enough.”

Galati also extended heartfelt congratulations to the students being honored at the event. He commended their hard work, resilience and the unwavering support of their families and educators, emphasizing the immense pride the school board holds for each and every one of them.

A community event

The Laurier Gala/Star Fest brought together more than 1,200 people, reflecting the strong support and enthusiasm of the school board community.

The board said it wished to extend its deepest gratitude to all the students, parents, staff and partners who contributed earning the SWLSB a graduation and qualification rate of 88.3 per cent.

“Together, we continue to foster a culture of excellence and inspire future generations to reach for the stars,” they said.

Third-largest school board

With a workforce of more than 2,000 employees, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board is the third largest English school board in Quebec. Its territory comprises the administrative regions of Laval, Laurentides and Lanaudière.

The school board provides preschool, elementary, secondary, adult education, and vocational training services to over 14,000 students in 35 schools and four centres, as well as business training services.