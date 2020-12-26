SWLSB buys COVID-19 air purifiers, wants Legault to prioritize staff for inoculation

In two recent measures taken to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board ordered more than 200 air purifiers to provide extra protection for staff and students, while also asking Premier François Legault to make school board employees a priority group for inoculation.

A resolution passed by the council of commissioners mandated the director of the SWLSB’s material resources department to proceed with a call to tender for the purchase of around 220

air purifiers.

“Even though the Minister of Education has mandated school boards and

school service centers to conduct air quality tests, our council wanted to ensure that we do everything in our power to provide an additional level of protection,” said SWLSB chair Paolo Galati.

At the same meeting, the commissioners also adopted a resolution to formally

request that Premier Legault and public health authorities recognize and include all employees working in the education sector as part of the priority groups for the vaccination schedule.

“Mr. Legault himself has recognized that schools are one of the two main areas

where outbreaks are at a peak in the province,” said Galati.