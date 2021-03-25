Students team up with Agape Senior Wellness Centre to prepare care packages for seniors

On March 4, students from The Sacred Heart School of Montreal and Loyola High School got together to prepare nearly 150 care packages for Laval seniors.

Care packages contained Passover cards and Easter cards as well as boxes of cookies, tea, cereal, word puzzles, earmuffs, health passports, make up bags and more.

“Both schools have wonderful student volunteer programs and have a great focus on community service,” said Kevin McLeod, Agape’s Executive Director. “We are so happy that students choose to work with our organization. Brianna, Tristan, Marco and Julius as well as all the students who helped with card-making and preparation of boxes did a fantastic job. It’s so important for seniors to know that even though they might be self isolating, they are not forgotten.”

Boxes will be delivered in time for Passover and/or Easter and for this round of surprises, it could only be delivered for those which the SWC had their physical address.

“We are also very thankful to the Community Health and Social Services Network for all their support as well as to FedEx for being so generous in offering to deliver these packages to seniors,” said McLeod.

Laval seniors wishing to receive mail-in newsletters and calendars of activities from the SWC can give their name and address to the SWC by calling 450-934-1122.