Streets to close June 5 for ‘Course des pompiers de Laval’

In order to ensure the best possible security during the 10th annual Laval Firemen’s Race taking place on June 5 from 6 am to 1 pm, certain streets in some Laval neighbourhoods will be closed and not available for parking.

The city is asking motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians to plan ahead in order not to have nasty surprises on the day of the event.

A schedule and details on the streets that will be affected are available on the website (https://coursedespompiers.org/fermeture-de-rues/) set up for the event.

Volunteers and police officers will be overseeing the safety of one and all. All the intersections where the runners will be heading through will be subject to special supervision.

City of Laval’s libraries are the place to be this summer

Staff at the City of Laval’s public libraries are getting into gear for a long summer of fun, educational and free activities through the coming months.

In all, 215 activities are planned. In addition to some 30 activities taking place within the library branches, library personnel will also be going out into local parks and to swimming pools where other activities will also be held.

“This summer, it’s a big return to activities taking place in person,” says Laval city councillor for Sainte-Rose Flavia Alexandra Novac, who is responsible for library services, noting that the Covid pandemic appears finally to be ending.

“We will also have the great pleasure of welcoming the new Bibliomobile, which will allow the population to browse books from outside the libraries,” she added. “Our teams can’t wait to be in contact once more with families in order to present to them the diverse program of programming and activities planned for young and old alike.”

For kids, the TD Summer Reading Club is back this year, with reading suggestions and free activities for children 12 years of age and younger, until the end of the summer.

Children can register for the program beginning on June 16, after which they will be able to pick up a complimentary theme bag containing an information booklet, a games book and a coupon to take part in a raffle draw to win books, board games and a free family pass for a fun activity.

‘Cercle des fermières’ receives National Assembly Medal

Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete presented members of the Cercle des fermières de Laval with the National Assembly Medal last week, on the occasion of the group’s 100th anniversary, having been founded in 2022 by Anna et Rita Ouimet.

Receiving the medal were relatives of the Ouimet sisters, Brigitte, Chantal and Christine Fournier. Attending the ceremony were city councillor for Sainte-Rose Alexandra Flavia Novac and city councillor for Auteuil Jocelyne Frédéric-Gauthier.

One hundred years ago, the mission of the Cercle des fermières was to help improve conditions for women and their families through the promotion of local heritage, culture and values.

In those days in mostly rural and agricultural Laval, the women were frequently heavily burdened with chores, and the Cercle des fermières offered opportunities to relax and enjoy moments of leisure. The two Ouimet sisters grew up on Sainte-Rose Blvd. in Sainte-Rose – in fact, in the house which is today the Dame Tartine breakfast restaurant. They both were musicians, and Rita was the organist at the Sainte-Rose parish church.