Stormwater upgrades announced for Cyrano, Monty streets in Saint-François

In an ironic twist two days before the monsoon-like downpours that assailed Laval and Montreal on July 13, officials with the federal and provincial governments announced a joint investment of more than $24 million to support a new stormwater network in Laval.

Monty and Cyrano streets in Laval’s Saint-François district are receiving infrastructure upgrades to deal with stormwater.

Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, and Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy and Minister responsible for the Laval region, announced a project aimed at controlling recurring sewer backups in the vicinity of Monty and Cyrano streets, on behalf of Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs in the CAQ government.

According to a press release issued by Infrastructure Canada, the funding will be used to separate the sewer networks by adding new storm pipes and put in place new measures for the treatment of the quality of rainwater.

“Our government is proud to contribute to this project, which will help control sewer backups and reduce wastewater overflows into the Rivière des Prairies,” Koutrakis said in a statement.

“By investing in effective wastewater treatment infrastructure, we are ensuring that Canadians have access to greener, cleaner, healthier and safer living environments.”

“On behalf of my colleague and Minister of Municipal Affairs, Andrée Laforest, I salute the completion of an important project for Laval. I am delighted that the Quebec government is once again investing in improving the City’s water management facilities,” said Skeete. “We can be proud to participate in the implementation of this essential project aimed at providing Laval residents with a quality environment.”

Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer reacted with enthusiasm to the announcement. “This MAMH envelope is excellent news for Laval, and a big step forward in our desire for close collaboration between the municipality and the other levels of government,” he said.

“This announcement is an example of the importance of the dialogue initiated on sharing the economic burden related to the adaptation needs of our infrastructures due to climate change. We believe that cooperation is the key to climate resilience.

“On the ground, we will be able to start large-scale work for the implementation of lasting and adapted solutions that will ultimately offer a better quality of life to citizens who live in this sector while, at the same time, contributing to the protection of the environment,” added Mayor Boyer.

The governments of Canada and Quebec are each investing $12,264,400 in the project, while the City of Laval is contributing $6,132,200. The Government of Canada’s funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec’s funding comes from the Fonds pour l’infrastructure municipale d’eau.