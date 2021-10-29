STL wins special mention at Jalon Mobility Awards for commissioning electric buses

‘We appreciate being recognized by the industry, said STL president Éric Morasse

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) is proud to be the recipient of a special mention at the Jalon Mobility Award in the Energy efficiency and electrification category, which it earned for the commissioning its electric buses.

Another first for STL

The STL was presented with the award on Oct. 22, during a gala hosted by Jalon Montréal, an organization focused on accelerating the use of innovative sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions.

With this first commissionning on such a large scale of 100 per cent electric buses in Quebec, the STL achieved a major milestone in the electrification of its fleet and other resources.

Reducing GHGs

Laval residents and riders became the first to enjoy a new generation of long-range electric buses, which are gradually being rolled out on the network to provide quieter and greener public transit.

A leader in transit electrification since 2012, the STL says it stands committed to reducing its GHG emissions by 45 per cent by 2028.

Much appreciated

“We appreciate being recognized by the industry for an initiative we are especially proud of,” said STL board president Éric Morasse.

“This project proves to stakeholders in public transit, and in other industry sectors, the feasibility of using low GHG emission vehicles, thus helping to develop Quebec expertise in transportation electrification.”

Among most innovative

The STL develops and operates an integrated network consisting of buses, school transport, shared taxis and paratransit transport, which together combine for more than 19 million transit trips per year. The STL’s regular bus network consists of 47 routes, some 2,700 stops and covers over 1,500 kilometres across the City of Lavalès territory. The STL considers itself to be among the most innovative transit authorities in North America.