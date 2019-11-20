STL wins award for its new branding

The Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA) presented its Corporate Leadership Award in the Marketing and Communications category to the Société de transport de Laval (STL) for the development and rollout of its new branding. The ceremony, held on November 13, in Calgary, was attended by representatives from across the Canadian urban transit industry, and was part of CUTA’s Annual Conference and Transit Show.

The new branding updates the STL’s image, better reflects STL users, adds more creative range to STL’s advertising, and embodies the innovative personality of the STL.

With new colours, a photo bank and a revamped iconography, the makeover puts people at the core of the message and relies on a more urban art direction. The new branding was first unveiled to the employees, then announced to the general public in June. The concept was developed from scratch by the STL and its advertising agency Forsman & Bodenfors. It is based on a multitude of research and studies conducted since 2016.

“Make public transit out of the ordinary”

The campaign to launch the new branding was accompanied by a pledge to users to “Make public transit out of the ordinary.” In addition to emphasizing the innovative facets our bus service, the pledge can be further tailored to our internal communications or even our recruitment efforts by offering prospective hires careers that are “out of the ordinary.” The campaign has been primarily poster-driven, although the core element of the campaign is a video that is more “street” in attitude and adopts a bolder tone with the message. The purpose is clearly stated with a running text advocating for our commitment to public transit and its future, meant to inspire the general public as well as employees to aspire to the STL’s mission daily.

View the video https://youtu.be/n64iZlb45SU

“We are very proud of the new branding, both visually and with respect to the bolder tone.”, said STL Board President Éric Morasse. “This breath of fresh air and authenticity that reflects more genuinely what we’re about has imbued new life into all of our communications and has enabled us to better represent all Laval residents of all ages and backgrounds. The pledge to “Make public transit out of ordinary” motivates everyone at the STL to deliver outstanding quality service and to do our utmost to make public transit even more appealing”, he concluded.