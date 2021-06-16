STL selects partners to build new garage for expanding electric bus fleet

Transit agency plans to buy only 100 per cent electric buses beginning in 2025

The Société de transport de Laval’s ongoing electrification strategy is gaining momentum and passed a significant milestone last week.

Following a call for tenders, the STL selected STGM and Sid Lee Architecture to design the plans for its future garage installations for the growing electric bus fleet. The two firms were tasked by the STL with devising the future expansion.

The STL says that during and after the expansion, it must have the means to deliver services that meet the quality commitment made to its users, while respecting the values it shares with its employees, and the two firms chosen will help meet those goals.

Groupe CT4, an engineering group constituted by Bouthillette Prizeau, SNC-Lavalin, SYSTRA and Équipe Laurence, will develop the construction plans and specifications for the future buildings.

“We joined the global electrification movement as early as 2012,” said Éric Morasse, president of the STL’s board. “The announcement of these new partnerships marks the beginning of a collaboration that, ultimately, will transform our company and ensure that we can charge and operate more electric buses starting in 2025.”

100% electric by 2040

As part of its ongoing transformation undertaken to continue the fight against climate change, the STL has set the goal of operating only fully electric buses by 2040. The transit agency is stepping up its purchase of electric buses to reach an acceptable level by 2025. In addition, the STL needs to take measures to contend with a projected increase in ridership by adding buses to its fleet.

The STL will increase its garage space by 50 per cent by adding another 19,000 square metres. One hundred and forty-five parking spaces are also planned to accommodate electric buses. Beginning in 2025, the STL plans to purchase only fully electric buses.

Founded in 2001, STGM is now one of the largest integrated design architecture firms with more than 150 architects and interdisciplinary professionals who leverage their expertise to manage and deliver complex and stimulating projects.

The partners with STL

The STGM says it is committed to understanding, designing and effectively delivering its projects, while having a positive impact on people’s lives. The expertise, ingenuity, responsibility and complementarity that define STGM lead to an architecture without limits, restrictions or reservations.

Sid Lee Architecture is a multidisciplinary firm recognized for its desire to make architecture a vehicle for positive impact on people’s living environments. More than 60 architecture and interior design professionals work to take actions that serve people’s needs, by creating inclusive environments that foster quality experiences. Architecture projects are viewed as the result of collective thinking to offer innovative solutions to complex problems.

Building engineering

Bouthillette Parizeau says it offers the best in building engineering for the institutional, commercial, multi-residential and industrial sectors. Driven by the belief that each project is unique, its innovative and experienced professionals are actively involved from design to commissioning.

The firm’s personalized approach and proven respect for its clientele have secured its place as a construction leader recognized across Canada since 1956 and contributed to it’s winning several awards for technical excellence. Very active on climate issues, it consistently integrates best practices to reduce the environmental footprint of its projects.

SNC-Lavalin Inc. is one of the leading engineering and construction groups in the world, a major player in ownership of infrastructure and operations and maintenance services.

Transit infrastructure

SYSTRA is one of the world’s leading engineering and consulting groups specialized in public transport and mobility solutions. For more than 60 years, the group has been involved with cities and regions in order to contribute to their development by creating, improving and modernizing their transport infrastructures and systems.

One of the first new electric buses the STL recently announced it is purchasing for its public transit fleet.

Équipe Laurence is recognized for its quality design. Construction projects obviously serve utilitarian purposes, but Équipe Laurence makes sure that they also stand out for their appearance. Particular attention is paid to integrating the final result into its surroundings. Employees stay informed on technological advances in civil engineering and use the most recent, entirely three-dimensional design tools.