STL offering $1 special fare on smog days

From June 1 to September 6, whenever Environment Canada issues a smog warning for the Laval region, the Société de transport de Laval (STL) will reduce its fare to $1 the following day throughout its regular bus and shared taxi network.

The STL hopes that this initiative—which is unique in Canada—will encourage public transit use in Laval and reduce the number of cars on the road, which are responsible for a large part of atmospheric pollution during the summer.

“Once again this year, we are proud to launch our Smog Alert program. Public transit plays a crucial role in fighting climate change, and this initiative reflects our commitment to improving air quality,” explains STL Board President Éric Morasse.

The special $1 fare in effect the day following a smog event is equivalent to a reduction of almost 70% off the regular single fare.

Watch for smog alerts!

When there is a smog alert, the STL will issue a special bulletin on its website, on its newsletter, social media and on variable message signs operated by the ministère des Transports (MTQ) along the region’s main highways, in addition to providing announcements to media outlets.