STL buses are on Christmas and winter schedules

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) is recommending that bus users carefully check the schedules since the transit agency has made changes for the Christmas holidays along with some seasonal adjustments starting on January 6.

More than 20 STL bus route schedules have been modified this winter, says the agency.

An updated summary of routes and schedules, in effect until March 22, can be consulted by clicking on this link: online planner.

STL bus service on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) will be on a Sunday schedule. On all other days from now to Jan. 2, buses will be following the Saturday schedule.

Complete details regarding holiday bus schedules are available on the STL’s website.