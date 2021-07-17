STL awards contract for shared taxi services to Taxelco

Following a call for tenders process, the Société de transport de Laval (STL) says it has entered into an agreement with Taxelco to service its 16 shared taxi lines for both on-request and regular service in Laval.

The two-year agreement came into effect on July 1, 2021, and has an option for three additional years.

The STL says a transition period can be expected with this new supplier but clients will notice few changes: schedules, routes, stops and terms of use will all stay the same.

However, some people will notice new vehicles driving around Laval as Taxelco operates under several banners, including Taxi Diamond, Taxi Hochelaga and Téo Taxi.

The STL says the contract covers only the STL shared taxi service and not any other transportation service using taxis, such as the paratransit service or particular operational needs in the event of a detour or other reason.

Shared taxi services are an extension of the STL bus network, providing service to sectors that either cannot be easily accessed by bus, such as highway service roads or industrial sectors, or having a low volume of commuters that does not justify a bus line.

The STL says this form of on-request transportation is a good way to test out new routes with the aim of eventually setting up a bus line, which was the case with the STL’s Line 36.