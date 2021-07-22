Starting August 9, 2021, Ottawa announces easing of border measures for fully vaccinated travellers only!

CNW/ – The Government of Canada is prioritizing the health and safety of everyone in Canada by taking a risk-based and measured approach to re-opening our borders. Thanks to the hard work of Canadians, rising vaccination rates and declining COVID-19 cases, the Government of Canada is able to move forward with adjusted border measures.

The gradual lifting of restrictions will allow the gradual resumption of tourism, first with the United States, then with the rest of the world.

As a first step, starting August 9, 2021, Canada plans to begin allowing entry to American citizens and permanent residents, who are currently residing in the United States, and have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering Canada for non-essential travel.

Subject to limited exceptions, all travellers must use ArriveCAN (app or web portal) to submit their travel information. If they are eligible to enter Canada and meet specific criteria, fully vaccinated travellers will not have to quarantine upon arrival in Canada.

On September 7, 2021, provided that the domestic epidemiologic situation remains favourable, Ottawa intends to open Canada’s borders to any fully vaccinated travellers who have completed the full course of vaccination with a Government of Canada-accepted vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering Canada and who meet specific entry requirements.

To further support these new measures, Transport Canada is expanding the scope of the existing Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that currently directs scheduled international commercial passenger flights into four Canadian Airports: Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Calgary International Airport, and Vancouver International Airport.

International flights permitted to land at five additional airports

Effective August 9, 2021, international flights carrying passengers will be permitted to land at the following five additional Canadian airports:

• Halifax Stanfield International Airport;

• Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport;

• Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport;

• Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport; and

• Edmonton International Airport.

These airports, in cooperation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency and Transport Canada, are working to implement the measures necessary to safely welcome international passengers as soon as possible after August 9, as conditions dictate.

All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, will still require a pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test result.

Some vaccines only

These easing of border restrictions will only apply to travellers who have received two doses of vaccines licensed by Health Canada.

Currently, only those manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) are approved.

Travellers from countries where other vaccines are distributed will therefore have to wait. For example, 70 countries around the world, including Mexico, distribute the Sputnik vaccine manufactured in Russia.

Ottawa is currently considering giving the green light to travellers who have received other vaccines, but is not ready for it at the moment.

Family trips facilities

Children under the age of 12 who do not have access to vaccination will no longer be required to comply with strict quarantine, starting on 9 August for the United States and 7 September for the rest of the world.

However, children will need to be tested upon arrival and eight days later. They will also have to avoid gathering places, including summer camps, schools and daycares for 14 days after arrival.

Adjusting its post-arrival testing

However effective August 9, 2021, the Government of Canada is adjusting its post-arrival testing strategy for fully vaccinated travellers. Using a new border testing surveillance program at airports and land border crossings, fully vaccinated travellers will not need a post-arrival test unless they have been randomly selected to complete a Day 1 COVID-19 molecular test. There are no changes to the mandatory testing requirements for unvaccinated travellers.

This strategy allows the Government of Canada to continue monitoring variants of concern in Canada and vaccine effectiveness. Using these layers of protection, the Government of Canada can monitor the COVID-19 situation in Canada, respond quickly to threats, and guide decisions on restricting international travel.

Finally, with the advent of increased vaccination rates in Canada, declining COVID-19 cases and reduced pressure on health care capacity, the three-night government authorized hotel stay requirement will be eliminated for all travellers arriving by air as of 12:01 A.M. EDT on August 9. Fully vaccinated travellers who meet the requirements will be exempt from quarantine; however, all travellers must still provide a quarantine plan and be prepared to quarantine, in case it is determined at the border that they do not meet the necessary requirements.

While Canada continues to trend in the right direction, the epidemiological situation and vaccination coverage is not the same around the world. Border measures also remain subject to change as the epidemiological situation evolves.