SQ arrests Laval couple for alleged weapons and drugs trafficking

A nearly three-year investigation by the Sûreté du Québec into a Laval couple’s alleged involvement in drug and weapons trafficking culminated recently when the provincial police force arrested the pair.

Officers with the Montreal Police (SPVM), the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) provided assistance to the SQ when they executed an arrest warrant issued for Maxime Gagene-Charet, 29, and Jenny Lachance-Valiquette, age 26.

The SQ recently announced that they were sending reinforcements to certain outlying regions of Quebec because of an upsurge of organized criminal activity there, including gang-related weapons and drug dealing.