SQ arrests four, including two from laval, in car theft operation

The Sûreté du Québec announced last week that it had arrested four men, including two from Laval, believed to be connected to a car-theft ring specialized in shipping stolen vehicles overseas.

Two men from Laval, 52 and 54 years old respectively and two others from Terrebonne, 41 and 51 years, were scheduled to appear via videoconference at the Montreal courthouse to face charges related to the thefts, which according to police took place in Montreal and Toronto.

The arrests were part of a special investigation overseen by the SQ, involving eight police forces. Nearly 50 vehicles and $300,000 in cash were seized during the operation.

Woman critically injured in car crash at downtown Laval grocery

A female pedestrian was left in critical condition last week after a car hit her in the parking lot of a downtown Laval grocery store, after which the vehicle crashed into the store entrance.

Paramedics received a 9-1-1 call at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 15 and responded to the Metro supermarket on de l’Avenir Blvd. in the Laval-des-Rapides sector.

The pedestrian, in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to Urgences-santé. In the meantime, paramedics treated two other people at the scene, although they didn’t require hospitalization.