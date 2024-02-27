Speeding at 200km/h+ on the A-15 nets a $3,015 fine

A 23-year-old Laval man got slapped with a $3,015 fine recently after being stopped by SQ officers who recorded his speed on southbound Autoroute 15 as being 209 km/h – more than twice the posted limit.

According to the SQ, officers locked onto the driver around 1:30 a.m. on a weeknight and it took them a while to finally catch up in Montreal where he was pulled over along with a passenger.

An examination of the driver’s license found that it was no longer valid, resulting in immediate seizure of the vehicle for 30 days and a fine of $1,076.

In addition, the ticket for exceeding the speed limit by more than 100 km/h came to $1,939.

The driver then had 24 demerit points slapped onto his record.