Sonia Baudelot wants to make better use of use city’s surpluses

By Martin C. Barry
Action Laval mayoralty candidate Sonia Baudelot (centre) says the City of Laval should spend more of its surpluses on the needs of residents and businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Action Laval mayoralty candidate says she wants to protect jobs and businesses

Action Laval mayoralty candidate Sonia Baudelot says was floored recently upon learning of the large amount of surpluses the City of Laval managed to put away from its 2020 spending.

While saying that businesses are dying because of the hardships brought on the pandemic, she noted that the city is sitting on $86 million in surpluses, and that they are in addition to accumulated surpluses from past years.

“With the exception of Montreal, our city is the only one that has never come out of the red zone since September,” says Baudelot.

Businesses restricted

“Our businesses are having the maximum of restrictions for months. There are thousands of jobs that could vanish if these businesses aren’t already closed already. We must without fail create flexible programs to help our SMEs, while protecting the jobs of Laval residents. It will take more than subsidies for Internet sites.”

‘We must without fail create flexible programs to help our SMEs, while protecting the jobs of Laval residents,’ Baudelot SAYS

Baudelot pointed out that many businesses in Laval are having great difficulty getting through the economic crisis, and that they have fixed rents and other costs to pay. When they economy gets back underway, they’ll also have to pay salaries.

Summer key, says Baudelot

She said the coming summer will be a key moment to relaunch the economy. However, she pointed out that various programs by the federal government will soon be drawing to and end. Baudelot said the City of Laval should step forward and fill some of the role of the federal government before Ottawa’s assistance expires. “We are talking about the financial security of Laval residents,” she continued.

“We must be listening to the citizens and businesses on our territory to give them the best chances to grow, even in these difficult times. For the relaunch period, bureaucracy must be cut. We must put into place a temporary service to accompany the SMEs when dealing with the city’s services. It’s time to get down to work for our citizens.”

Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Journalist with the Laval News since 2005. During his 24 years covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

