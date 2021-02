The remnants of a blizzard that has been making its way up the east coast of the U.S. this weekend are expected to still be packing enough power to dump at least 20 centimeters of snow on Laval and the Montreal region on Tuesday.

The storm is expected to start some time during the day Tuesday and continue into the evening.

The wind is expected to be high – around 60 to 80 km/h – causing blowing snow conditions.