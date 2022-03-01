Snow removal ops continue in Laval, following latest snowfall

The City of Laval said on Tuesday that snow removal operations are continuing at an “intensive” pace, after nearly two weeks of non-stop work because of a succession of snow and ice storm events over that time-frame.

According to the city’s public work department, another 10 centimetres of snow fell on Laval in the last 18 or so hours, for a total of 38 centimetres since Feb. 18.

Since the city clears snow from its streets on a priority basis, roadways where there are schools, as well as boulevards and other major arteries, are being plowed and cleared of snow before crews get around to residential streets.

Here’s the public works department’s advice to vehicle owners to help optimize the efficiency of snow removal operations: