Snow ops still underway in Laval after another snowfall

Some advice to help ease the way for snow removal crews

The City of Laval’s snow removal crews were still hard at work earlier this week, removing the latest covering of white stuff that mother nature left behind. In all, last week’s storm was the third major snow event the city has had to contend with this winter.

Read the signs

As always, officials with the city are reminding residents that in order to maximize the efficiency of snow removal operations, the public’s cooperation is needed, especially with regards to street parking and allowing snow removal crews to get their job done.

With that in mind, snow removal warning notices and signs should always be heeded. The best thing to do on days when snow crews are scheduled to pass along your street is park in your own driveway.

Careful when parking

If parking on the street before crews are scheduled to pass, your vehicle should be parked around 30 centimetres from the curb so that the sidewalk snow plow can pass by safely, while being careful not to obstruct street traffic passing by. It is also recommended to shovel snow onto your own property, rather than onto the street or sidewalk. As well, garbage, recycling and kitchen waste bins should be placed just on the edge of your property where they won’t interfere with snow removal operations.

Laval City Council Meetings open to the public again

The City of Laval has announced that citizens may once more attend in person the municipal council meetings.

The next meeting, which will take place on March 1, will welcome council members and citizens wishing to attend and ask questions.

In order to comply with sanitary measures, the wearing of a face covering will be required at all times.

Citizens wishing to attend the session and ask their questions will be able to download the online form at laval.ca or fill it out on site during the period provided for this purpose.

Please note that the Laval City Hall offices are currently located at 3131 Saint-Martin Boulevard West. Citizens will still be able to follow the debates live at webdiffusion.laval.ca from 7 p.m.

Question Period

To ask a question to the elected members of the municipal council on March 1 , citizens must arrive between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m . at Laval City Hall and submit the form previously completed or will be able to fill one out on site. The Registration Form for Citizens’ Question Period is available at https://www.laval.ca/Documents.