Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Laval Police seek victims of educator facing pedophilia charges

The Laval Police Department is urging possible victims of an alleged pedophile who worked as a special educator from 2017 to 2019 to...
Slow-going on A-15 near Cartier Sunday afternoon, after major truck spill

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry
(Photo: Courtesy Association des Pompiers de Laval)

The northbound lanes of Autoroute 15 near Cartier Blvd. West were expected to be clear for smooth-moving traffic by 7 pm Sunday evening after a flatbed truck spilled its load following a collision with two other vehicles, sending the truck driver to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident happened around 1 pm and forced traffic heading north from Montreal on the A-15 to detour around the mess along the service road.

(Photo: Courtesy of APL)

While the exact cause of the accident remained unknown by late afternoon, the driver of the truck, reported to be in his 30s, overran a guardrail on the outside of the autoroute’s centre median.

In addition to police response, the Laval Fire Department was also called in as required when road accidents involve fuel spills.

Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

