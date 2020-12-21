Slow-going on A-15 near Cartier Sunday afternoon, after major truck spill

The northbound lanes of Autoroute 15 near Cartier Blvd. West were expected to be clear for smooth-moving traffic by 7 pm Sunday evening after a flatbed truck spilled its load following a collision with two other vehicles, sending the truck driver to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The accident happened around 1 pm and forced traffic heading north from Montreal on the A-15 to detour around the mess along the service road.
While the exact cause of the accident remained unknown by late afternoon, the driver of the truck, reported to be in his 30s, overran a guardrail on the outside of the autoroute’s centre median.
In addition to police response, the Laval Fire Department was also called in as required when road accidents involve fuel spills.