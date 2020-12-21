Slow-going on A-15 near Cartier Sunday afternoon, after major truck spill

The northbound lanes of Autoroute 15 near Cartier Blvd. West were expected to be clear for smooth-moving traffic by 7 pm Sunday evening after a flatbed truck spilled its load following a collision with two other vehicles, sending the truck driver to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident happened around 1 pm and forced traffic heading north from Montreal on the A-15 to detour around the mess along the service road.

(Photo: Courtesy of APL)

While the exact cause of the accident remained unknown by late afternoon, the driver of the truck, reported to be in his 30s, overran a guardrail on the outside of the autoroute’s centre median.

In addition to police response, the Laval Fire Department was also called in as required when road accidents involve fuel spills.