Skeete grants $10,000 to Laval sexual assault recovery centre

Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete has announced a $10,000 subsidy to the Centre d’intervention en délinquance sexuelle de Laval.

According to an announcement issued last week by Skeete’s riding office, the sum issued is in accordance with the CAQ government’s policy of taking action against sexual assault.

Skeete’s office noted that Quebec Finance Minister Éric Girard set aside $10.5 million in the latest provincial budget to deal with sexual violence, especially when it affects women.

“We must all be ready to fight against sexual assault,” said Skeete. “In Laval, we are fortunate to be able to count on the CIDS to follow adults or adolescents who are snared by deviant behaviours.

“As a member of the special commission on the sexual exploitation of minors, I repeat that this scourge remains a national priority,” he continued. “Very happy to be able to help the centre in the pursuit of its mission.”