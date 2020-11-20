Saturday, November 21, 2020
Small business insurance costs rising, says Canadian Federation of Independent Business

Skeete announces an extra $1.3 million to local family organizations

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry

Part of an $85 million sum going to 280 family groups all over the province

Nearly a dozen Laval-based community organizations that provide support and social services to families will be receiving more than $1.3 million in additional subsidies from the Quebec government over the next five years, Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete announced recently on behalf of Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe.

Organization New funding allotted (per year)
CENTRE COMMUNAUTAIRE VAL-MARTIN $132,502
MAISON DES ENFANTS LE DAUPHIN, DE LAVAL $130,000
MAISON DE LA FAMILLE DE LAVAL-OUEST $130,000
BUREAU D’AIDE ET D’ASSISTANCE FAMILIALE PLACE SAINT-MARTIN INC. $130,000
LA PARENTÈLE DE LAVAL INC. $146,010
LE RELAIS DU QUARTIER DE SAINT-VINCENT-DE-PAUL $130,000
MAISON DE LA FAMILLE DE SAINT-FRANÇOIS $130,000
MAISON DE QUARTIER DE FABREVILLE INC. $133,012
REGROUPEMENT DES FAMILLES MONOPARENTALES ET RECOMPOSÉES DE LAVAL $130,000
LE RELAIS FAMILIAL D’AUTEUIL $130,000
MAISON DE QUARTIER VIMONT $130,000

The sum is part of an $85 million amount being allotted to around 280 similar organizations all over Quebec during the same period. The CAQ government says it is providing the funding especially to provide better support for the developmental needs of children, who are regarded as vulnerable.

Good news for families

“The government is attentive to the needs of Quebec’s families,” said Skeete. “The announcement of this additional financing is done in this spirit. This is excellent for the families of Laval. I am pleased to know that the community organizations that are here for the parents of families in the region will have the means to intervene consistently, especially during these times which are more difficult than usual.”

“As Ministre of Families, I consider it important that these organizations should have the means to meet the needs of families, especially during these challenging times,” added Lacombe. “I would like to acknowledge the outstanding work done by the intervenors who are out in the field. You are making a difference in our children’s lives, in addition to supporting the many parents.”

Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

