Six Laval-area soccer associations merge

Two new soccer clubs will serve east and west areas

As part of a recognition accord reached with Soccer Canada as well as with six Laval-area soccer clubs, the City of Laval and the Laval Regional Soccer Association are agreeing to acknowledge the grouping of the six clubs into two entities that will operate henceforth in Laval’s eastern and western areas.

Two clubs from six

According to a statement issued by the city, from now to the end of the year the six current clubs will cease to exist in order to form the two new clubs.

“This unification of the clubs will encourage accessibility to soccer by youths,” said city councillor and executive-committee member Nicholas Borne, who is responsible for sports and leisure dossiers. “Very good news for Laval’s families,” he added.

Improved efficiency

The western club, to be known as FC Laval, will begin operations this summer, and will bring together under its umbrella Fabrose, Delta and Chomedey.

Meanwhile, the three clubs in the east, Monteuil, Centre-Sud and Étoiles de l’Est, will be replaced by the new entity beginning this autumn which will be named at that time.

The creation of the two new clubs is expected to lead to sounder financial practices and better governance, as well as better economies of scale leading to savings and better services.