Situation at CHSLD Ste-Dorothée updated

Testing for COVID-19 at the CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée conducted by the CISSS de Laval indicate that at least 69 of the long term care residence’s 174 clients are infected with the virus, the CISSS said in a statement on April 7. They said that all employees at the CHSLD are being subjected to preventive testing to limit transmission by asymptomatic workers.

In addition to the existing follow-up measures and to reassure family members, the CISSS de Laval is setting up a special team in charge of communicating with them so that family members will be able to get answers to their questions and receive support.

The CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée on Samson Blvd.

Management at CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée say they have taken the following measures since the start of the pandemic:

 Clinical staff from other facilities were transferred to the Centre d’hébergement Sainte-Dorothée to support their colleagues and provide care and services to residents. These staff members will remain at Ste-Dorothée and will not be transferred back to other facilities.

 Managers from other departments came to lend a hand and helped to coordinate the concerted efforts of staff.

 Two members of the infection prevention and control team are on site to ensure compliance with the protection and prevention measures.

 It is now mandatory to wear personal protective equipment for all contact with residents to protect staff and users. Employees must change their gown and gloves if they have contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

 Employees must now wear a procedural mask and safety glasses at all times.

 Starting April 7, everyone is required to wear a procedural mask in all facilities for any contact. This includes contact between colleagues, if less than 2 metres away.

Despite reports of shortages of face masks and other protective equipment, the CISSS says it is monitoring the situation. “There is enough for each employee who is required to wear such protection,” they said, adding that “at the moment, there are two guaranteed deliveries per day.”