Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board warns of strike action Nov. 21-22-23

(File photo: Newsfirst Multimedia)

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board is advising parents of children attending its schools that strike days planned by common front union members will result in the closing of all SWLSB schools, training centres, administrative offices and daycare services on November 21, 22 and 23.

“Please note that all school activities, events or meetings scheduled on these days will be cancelled,” the SWLSB says in a statement posted on its website.

“Your school will contact you with new dates once they are rescheduled,” they add. “We acknowledge that this strike action may impact your family. We appreciate your understanding as we navigate this situation. Should there be any changes to the situation, we will advise you accordingly.”