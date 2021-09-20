Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Shots fired at house on Dumas St. in Vimont

By Laval News Staff

The Laval Police Department reported on Sunday that gunshots were fired towards a home on Dumas St. in Vimont on Sunday morning.

According to the LPD, the home’s occupants were inside at the time, although no one was injured.

Around 6:15 am, calls were received by emergency services in Laval regarding gunshot sounds from people living on nearby streets in the sector.

A spokesperson for the LPD said that after officers arrived on the scene, they saw damage done to property apparently by gunshots.

An investigation has been launched by the LPD’s crimes against persons division in order to shed light on the situation.

