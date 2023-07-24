Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Laval, Montreal regions

Environment Canada issued a warning of severe thunderstorm activity for the Laval and Montreal regions beginning in the early afternoon Monday and extending up to midnight.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain this afternoon,” the federal weather tracking agency said in a statement.

Environment Canada said current atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The agency’s advice is to be prepared for severe weather and to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.