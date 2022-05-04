Seven arrested in Laval and Montreal firearms/drug raids

Seven people were arrested on April 22 as part of searches conducted by police in Laval and elsewhere in the Montreal region over the activities of a suspected firearms and drug trafficking ring.

In all, 10 raids were conducted in Laval, Montreal and on the North Shore as part of an investigation undertaken in Projet Centaure, which began last December.

Police say they have reasonable grounds to believe the suspects were directly or indirectly involved in recent incidents of gun violence committed by suspects involved in organized crime in Laval.

As part of the operation, searches were conducted at various homes and in vehicles, leading to the seizure of firearms and ammunition, a significant quantity of narcotics, a vehicle, cash and more.

Police said those arrested were expected to face a range of charges, including drug trafficking, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of firearms.

Items seized included:

(2) 9 mm handguns

(2) .45 calibre handguns

(1) .40 calibre handgun

Ammunition for a .45 calibre handgun

Ammunition for a .380 caliber firearm

Drugs seized (valued at $1,906:)

3,381.83 grams of cocaine

2,916.98 grams of hashish

1,11593.25 grams of cannabis

1,880.88 grams of leaf cannabis

27,958.75 grams of concentrated cannabis

2,000 tablets of Oxycodone

170 tablets of unidentified narcotic

982.89 grams of violet MDMA

342.41 grams de black MDMA

1,066 tablets methamphetamine

509 vaporizers of THC

221.58 grams psilocybin

Other items seized:

9 Rolex watches

A Mercedes GLC 2017

$200,000 in cash

Articles used in the sale of drugs

6 air pistols

2 air rifles

OPP investigating fatal 401 collision with victims from Laval

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a collision that took place on Highway 401 on April 18, leaving three people from Laval dead and two others in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., OPP officers responded to collision involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle eastbound on Highway 401, just east of Maitland in Augusta Township. Augusta Fire Rescue and Leeds Grenville Paramedic Service also attended the scene.

As a result of the collision, three people were confirmed dead and two others were transported to hospital and have since been released. The three dead (all confirmed by the OPP as being from Laval) were Chantal Dendooven-Legault, 68, seven-year-old Emerik Giroux, and three-year-old Maelie Giroux.

The OPP was still appealing for witnesses at deadline, and were asking that anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-camera footage of the incident to notify the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Woman issued $2,500+ in tickets for driving over 230 km/h without lights

A 26-year-old woman from Laval could be paying fines totalling more than $2,500, in addition to spending a week without her driver’s licence, after she was clocked going more than 230 km/h at 3 a.m. without her headlights on.

The Sûreté du Québec’s Laval detachment said SQ officers intercepted her vehicle on Autoroute 15 southbound in Boisbriand early Saturday morning April 23 while she was greatly exceeding the speed limit in a 100-km/h zone.

The driver, identified as being a Laval resident, was issued a $2,476 ticket and 30 demerit points for speeding, and a $173 ticket for driving at night without headlights switched on. Her driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.