Sanofi Canada closing its Laval operations by year-end

Seen here from an eagle’s-eye point of view, the City of Laval’s Cité de la Biotech is home to more than a dozen science and research companies in the bio-technology and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Nearly 85 employees who work at Sanofi Canada’s operations in Laval and in West Island Montreal will be unemployed by the end of 2022, following an announcement that the company is relocating to Toronto.

According the Montreal daily Le Devoir, the multinational pharmaceutical company also closed a laboratory and a production facility in Laval in 2012.

The City of Laval’s economic development office has been making great efforts in recent years to persuade major players in the global bio-technology and pharmaceutical sectors to locate operations in Laval’s Cité de la Biotech industrial park.