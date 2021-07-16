Sainte-Rose Art Symposium takes place from Thurs. July 22 to Sun. July 25

Come experience all the charm and atmosphere in Vieux Sainte-Rose

For four days this month, hundreds of appreciators of quality sculpture and art from all over eastern Canada will gather in Laval’s picturesque Vieux Sainte Rose village for an annual event that many now accept as one of Quebec’s most respected and esteemed outdoor art shows – the Sainte-Rose Art Symposium.

Fifty artists in 2021

Fifty artists will be exhibiting their works at this year’s symposium on Thursday July 22, Friday July 23, Saturday July 24 and Sunday July 25, organized as always by the members of the Corporation Rose-Art artists’ collective.

Although more than 90 artists usually participate in the Sainte-Rose Art Symposium, the 2021 symposium is somewhat smaller, with 50 artists, due to relaxed but still ongoing sanitary restrictions mandated by the provincial government because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A chance to see great art

The Saint-Rose Art Symposium is regarded by some as one of Canada’s most successful gatherings of visual artists and their works. Each year, attending the symposium is seen by connaisseurs of art as a great opportunity to enjoy the creations of many different artists who express themselves in many different styles.

For many patrons, the Saint-Rose Art Symposium has become an annual pilgrimage to an art show where they know quality art works can be purchased to enhance the home, or as lasting gifts for family and loved ones.

Admission to the symposium is free, and attending offers the additional opportunity of being able to explore and experience all the charm and historic atmosphere of Laval’s Vieux Sainte Rose village, which was home at one time to world-renowned artists.

Art in an historic setting

The hours during which the symposium will be open are Thursday July 22 and Friday July 23 from 1 pm to 8 pm, Saturday July 24 from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sunday July 25 from 10 am to 5 pm.

As is the case each year, your starting point can be at Corporation Rose-Art headquarters in the Vieille Caserne Art Gallery, 216 Boulevard Sainte-Rose, Laval, QC H7L 1L6, where Rose-Art volunteers will provide complete information.