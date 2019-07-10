‘Sainte-Rose Art Symposium’ takes place July 25 – 28

Seen here at the Vieille Caserne in Old Sainte-Rose are Tourism Laval officials, Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete, Corporation Rose-Art president Carole Faucher, Laval city councillor for Sainte-Rose Virginie Dufour and Symposium spokesperson Nico Racicot.

Martin C. Barry

Appreciators of fine sculpture and exquisite art will be coming from all over Quebec and other parts of eastern Canada to Laval’s historic Old Sainte-Rose neighbourhood for four days in late July to participate in the 24th annual Sainte-Rose Art Symposium.

A real crowd pleaser

Each year, more than 25,000 attend the highly popular event, which is taking place this year from July 25-28. Many of those attending the Symposium, sponsored by the Corporation Rose-Art, will be purchasing hundreds of works produced by 90 talented artists expressing themselves in styles ranging from traditional and impressionistic to modern and abstract.

Actor is spokesperson

Quebec film and TV actor Nico Racicot will be displaying some of his own art during this year’s Symposium later this month.

The Saint-Rose Art Symposium’s organizing committee was able to persuade Quebec film and TV actor Nico Racicot to be the event’s official spokesperson this year.

Born on York St. in Rosemère across the river from Sainte-Rose, he has acted in English-language TV (Degrassi: The Next Generation). However, Racicot is perhaps better known in Quebec for his role in the 2013 French-language film Louis Cyr.

In an interview with The Laval News, Racicot said he was deeply impressed by the Symposium and its beautiful setting on the edge of the Rivière des Mille Îles in northern Laval.

Inspired by the setting

“Just being here – where Marc Aurèle Fortin grew up and where he got a lot of his inspiration – to me is so inspiring and such a really nice opportunity to be here as part of the Symposium,” he said, referring to the famed Quebec landscape painter who was born in Sainte-Rose.

In addition to being an actor, Racicot is also a visual artist and some of his works will be displayed in a special location during the Symposium.

“I do mostly illustration art either with markers or on my iPad and I started painting not too long ago,” he saud. “So there will be a showcase showing where I am currently at in my creative journey.”

Skeete honourary president

Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete (seen here with Symposium coordinator Carole Faucher) says he is delighted to serve as this year’s honourary event president.

Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete has agreed to serve as honourary president of the Symposium. “It is a privilege to have been chosen,” he said, noting the hard work done by Symposium volunteers. He also praised the Symposium organizers for conserving the artistic “soul” of Sainte-Rose where art continues to flourish.

Since last year’s exhibition, the organizers of the Sainte-Rose Art Symposium received a significant honour when the Laval Chamber of Commerce and Industry awarded them a 2019 Dunamis Award in recognition of Sainte-Rose Art Symposium’s successful efforts to promote tourism in the Laval region.

A draw for summer tourists

Tourism has indeed been growing by leaps and bounds in Laval over the past few years, as travellers from all over Canada and the U.S. discover hidden treasures such as the Symposium de Sainte-Rose.

As always, the Symposium will be taking place in downtown Sainte-Rose along Sainte-Rose Blvd. next to the Old Firehall (la Vieille Caserne), near the historic Sainte-Rose-de-Lima church, between Filion and Deslaurier-Hotte streets. The hours are as follows: Thurs. Jul. 25 and Friday Jul. 26, 11 am to 8 pm; Sat. July 27, 10 am to 8 pm; and Sun. Jul. 28, 10 am to 5 pm.

Special venues to view art

While most of the artists and sculptors will be exhibiting under tents, a few works created by members of the Corporation Rose-Art can be viewed at the Vieille Caserne as well as at the nearby Centre d’Art. In addition, a special room has been set aside to display the works of Nico Racicot.

The organizers have also decided once again this year to hold a special “Initiation to Painting” event for those wishing to learn how to develop a budding personal talent for painting into a serious pass-time. All the activities are free of charge.