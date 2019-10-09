The Sacred Heart School of Montreal Breaks Ground on New Auditorium

(Left to Right): Head of School, Shawn O’Donnell; Trustee of the St. Patrick’s Foundation Mary McGovern; Sister Maureen Glavin, RSCJ; and Chair of the Board and Chair of the Capital Campaign, Roberto Di Giorgio breaking ground on construction of a new auditorium for The Sacred Heart School of Montreal.

On Friday, September 27, The Sacred Heart School of Montreal held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of its new auditorium. The event was attended by dignitaries, major donors, alumnae, students, parents and school representatives. The 300-seat state-of-the-art performance space was designed by Architecture49 and is being constructed by JCB General Contractors. It is expected to be ready in the spring of 2020. It will host the all girls English Catholic high school’s drama and music programs, as well as school-wide functions and community events. The Sacred Heart School of Montreal was founded in Montreal in 1861 and has occupied its current location on Atwater Avenue since 1928.

The auditorium is part of Sacred Heart’s $5 million capital campaign entitled The future at heart, which also includes a wellness centre and other major renovations to the students’ learning environment. “We are fortunate to have the support of current and past families, alumnae, students, faculty and staff, and private corporations and foundations, including the St. Patrick’s Foundation, the DGDM Family Foundation and the Cianci Family, among others,” said Shawn O’Donnell, Head of School.

