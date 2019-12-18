Royal Canadian Legion donates to AGAPE

On December 15th 2019 Agape Executive Director Kevin McLeod received a generous donation from the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 251 totaling $1300.

McLeod thanked the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 251, The Royal Canadian Air Cadet (100 Laval Squadron) and namely Chris Wheatley, Linda Joosen, Shannon Westlake and David Acco for their fund raising initiatives, assuring them that their donation had come at a very urgent time as they had run out of food towards their annual Christmas Basket / Food Drive campaign.

“There are more families in need and less donations each year.” said McLeod. “We are so grateful for their support. Without these kinds of donations and the help of our local schools, Agape would not be able to continue to serve the underprivileged families of Laval at Christmas time.”



