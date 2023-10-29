Royal Canadian Legion Chomedey branch launches poppy campaign for Remembrance Day

Members and supporters of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch 251 (Chomedey) gathered at the veterans’ hall on Curé Labelle Blvd. last week to open the Legion’s annual poppy-selling campaign which will be taking place up to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

In keeping with an annual tradition, the first poppy was presented to a leader from the local community.

Left, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 251 president Dean McKay officially kicked off the annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign last week when he pinned the first poppy onto the lapel of Aaron Stafford, political attaché for Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

This year it was a representative from Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis’ office, political attaché Aaron Stafford, who accepted on her behalf.

Barbara Vezina, who is chairing the branch’s poppy campaign this year, said funds from the campaign will be going towards several good causes.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 251 members and supporters gathered at the veterans’ hall last week to launch the annual poppy campaign. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

They include La Maison du Père, the Old Brewery Mission, several palliative care facilities, Saint Anne’s Veterans’ Hospital, as well as shelters for women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

Branch 251 is extending an invitation to all who may wish to join them at Remembrance Day ceremonies being held in Laval at the Veterans’ Cenotaph on Souvenir Blvd. near City Hall beginning after 10:30 am on Saturday Nov. 11.