Robbery Suspect to identify

The Laval Police Service is seeking the cooperation of the public to identify a suspect who committed robbery at the Cartier metro station in the Laval-des-Rapides area.

On July 9, 2019, around 5 pm, the victim came to the Cartier metro station to sell a cell phone to the suspect, who was waiting for him in a vehicle. When they met, the victim put his backpack on the hood of the vehicle and showed the cell phone to the suspect. The latter then sprinkled him with pepper spray. The victim fled while keeping his phone, but left his backpack on the hood, which included another Iphone XR phone. Later, the bag was found without its contents.



Description of the suspect:

Caucasian man, about 40 years old

Measures approximately 1m 80 (6 “1 ”)

Short black hair

Wore a gray sweater, gray sport shorts and black shoes.



Description of the suspect vehicle:

White Ford Escape truck, 4 doors

Year 2010 to 2012

Roof rack and sunroof

Rust on the top of the rear fender, driver’s side

Any information to locate or identify this individual will be treated confidentially on the Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911 by mentioning the LVL file 190907-039. https://www.laval.ca/police/Pages/Fr/RechercheDisparu/suspectdevolqualifieaidentifier.aspx