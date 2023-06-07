Ride the bus for $1 on smog days in Laval

With smoke from wildfires burning across northern Quebec affecting many cities to the south, now is probably a better time than ever to take advantage of a special offer being made by Laval’s public transit authority.

From June 1 to September 4, whenever Environment Canada issues a smog alert for the Laval region, Société de transport de Laval (STL) bus riders will benefit from a special $1 fare for the next day.

Payable on board in cash, credit or debit, the single fare obtained allows you to travel on the entire network of buses and shared taxis of the STL. Launched 15 years ago this year, the STL’s smog alert program remains unique in Canada.

The STL says it wants to encourage the use of public transit in Laval to reduce the number of cars on the road, which are responsible for a significant part of air pollution.

Since its launch, the smog alert has been triggered 23 times by the STL, and more than 75,000 people in total boarded during these 23 days.

“Emissions generated by transport contribute to the formation of smog,” said Jocelyne Frédéric-Gauthier, Chair of the Board of Directors of the STL. “With the reduced fare, the STL is making a concrete contribution to improving air quality by encouraging as many people as possible to leave their cars behind and take public transit.”

The special $1 fare corresponds to a discount of nearly 75 per cent off the regular single fare.

In the event of a smog alert, the STL will broadcast a message on its website, its social media, its rider’s information tools and in a newsletter to its subscribers, in addition to communicating the information to the media.