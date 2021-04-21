Revenu Québec won’t charge interest or penalties until after May 31

Province giving taxpayers a small break during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Quebec’s tax collection ministry has announced that it will be giving a break to taxpayers who file statements after this year’s April 30 deadline by not charging interest or penalties between May 1 and May 31.

According to Quebec Finance Minister Éric Girard, no penalties or interest will be charged on amounts due during this period of grace. The measure is being taken as taxpayers across the province continue to struggle with the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have asked Revenu Québec to show a little bit of easiness in order to take into account the difficulties that the situation is causing for some citizens,” Girard said in a statement. “We continue to keep a close eye on the situation and we will be here to help Quebecers as long it will be necessary.”