Revelakis provides update on Webb Ave. street changes

Chomedey city councillor Aglaia Revelakis says she is continuing to work behind the scenes to resolve a dispute between residents of Webb Ave. and the City of Laval over changes to the street the residents object to.

One of the the residents’ most significant complaints concerned the city’s plan to narrow Webb Ave.

According to Revelakis, officials at the city’s engineering deparment decided, after she met with them last Monday while the residents were staging a short demonstration on their street, that a public consultation will now be held.

“Just rest assured that I’m on top of this file,” she told the Laval News. “And everybody will be receiving a notice to participate in the meeting sometime in the future.”

All the same, she said that some of the work will be starting, including street excavation for the replacement of underground water and sewer infrastructure.