Restaurant dining rooms re-open Monday after latest Covid lockdown

Although bars, public gyms and casinos remain closed for the time being, the province’s restaurants will be open for business again on Monday following the end of the latest lockdown for COVID-19.

The lifting of the pandemic restrictions means that restaurant dining rooms will be open for business beginning Monday, although at 50 per cent seating capacity for the time being.

However, there are still come conditions.

Customers will have to show vaccine passports, and per-table seating will be limited to four persons from a maximum of two different families.

The reopening is part of a gradual lifting of Covid sanitary restrictions announced by Premier François Legault last week.

Also beginning Monday, private indoor gatherings are being allowed, but with certain restrictions.

Sports and leisure activities for children and teens under 18, including extracurricular activities in schools, are also resuming, except for competitions and tournaments.

However, spectators are not allowed and groups are limited to 25 people.