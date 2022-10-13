Repair work on A-15’s Gédéon Ouimet Bridge Oct. 14-15

The Quebec highways ministry says the Gédéon Ouimet Bridge, which spans the Rivière des Mille Îles between Laval and Boisbriand on the North Shore, will be partly closed from Friday Oct. 14 at 8:30 pm until Saturday Oct. 15 at 3 pm for road surface repairs and asphalting work.

Repairs and asphalting are scheduled to take place on the Gédéon Ouimet Bridge on Autoroute 15 on Oct. 14-15.

According to the ministry, the southbound lanes of the bridge will be closed completely during the entire period, with southbound traffic being redirected into a single lane on the left-hand side (northbound) of the bridge.

In addition, the on-ramp leading from Route 344 (de la Grande Côte Rd.) onto southbound Autoroute 15 will be closed entirely during this period.

Transports Québec is warning motorists that due to snarled traffic expected on the A-15 near the Gédéon Ouimet Bridge during this time period, the area should be avoided, and that autoroutes 13 and 640 offer alternative routes.